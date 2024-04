Hardaway (ankle) won't play in Friday's Game 3 against the Clippers and will be re-evaluated in a couple of days, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Hardaway will miss Friday's contest after leaving Game 2 early with a right ankle sprain. Derrick Jones, Dante Exum and Josh Green could receive extended minutes in his absence. Hardaway's next chance to suit up is Game 4 on Sunday.