Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable to return Wednesday

Matthews left Wednesday's game against the Jazz with a left hamstring strain and is questionable to return, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Matthews missed the Mavericks last game with hamstring injury, and came into Wednesday with a probable designation. The severity of the latest injury is unknown, however the questionable designation seems to indicate that a siginificant setback did not occur. If Matthews is unable to return, Dorian Finney-Smith and J.J. Barea could see extended run.