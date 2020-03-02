Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Considered probable
Cauley-Stein (personal) is considered probable for Monday's tilt with Chicago, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Cauley-Stein, who rejoined the team earlier in the day after a six-game absence due to a personal issue, will likely make a corresponding return to the court. While a further update ahead of tipoff should clarify his status, if Cauley-Stein were to go, he'd presumably play in his usual capacity as backup center.
More News
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Set to join team Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains away from team•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out for personal reasons•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...