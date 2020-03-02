Cauley-Stein (personal) is considered probable for Monday's tilt with Chicago, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Cauley-Stein, who rejoined the team earlier in the day after a six-game absence due to a personal issue, will likely make a corresponding return to the court. While a further update ahead of tipoff should clarify his status, if Cauley-Stein were to go, he'd presumably play in his usual capacity as backup center.