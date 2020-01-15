Jordan scored nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.

Jarrett Allen had a rough night, getting bullied by Rudy Gobert at both ends of the court, but Jordan at least was able to impose his will on the glass when he was on the court. The veteran center has delivered 10 or more boards in 11 of the last 16 games but scored in double digits only four times over that stretch, and despite his steady rebounding he's unlikely to bump Allen from the starting five.