Jordan won't require surgery on his dislocated right middle finger and will be reevaluated sometime next week, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Jordan sustained the dislocated finger during Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia and will miss at least a couple games as a result. Jarrett Allen will continue to handle the bulk of the work at center for the Nets, but Nicolas Claxton could be recalled from the G League to serve as a the reserve option in the short term.