Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Out Saturday but avoids surgery
Jordan won't require surgery on his dislocated right middle finger and will be reevaluated sometime next week, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Jordan sustained the dislocated finger during Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia and will miss at least a couple games as a result. Jarrett Allen will continue to handle the bulk of the work at center for the Nets, but Nicolas Claxton could be recalled from the G League to serve as a the reserve option in the short term.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...