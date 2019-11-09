Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Probable for Sunday's game
Jordan (ankle) is listed as probably for Sunday's game against the Suns, source reports.
Jordan sprained his ankle Monday against the Pelicans and did not play Friday in Portland. He's been splitting time with Jarrett Allen as the Nets' starting center and could still see a reduced role if the issue is still bothering him.
