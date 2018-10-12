Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with ankle injury Friday
Carroll is out with an ankle injury Friday against the Knicks but anticipates being ready for opening night, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) nursing an injury, Carroll's presence for the regular season has increased importance. Encouragingly, Carroll should be ready for opening night.
