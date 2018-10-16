Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Undergoes surgery, timetable still uncertain
Carroll (ankle) underwent surgery Tuesday and remains without a timetable for return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The injury that caused Carroll to miss last week's preseason finale was more serious than anticipated, requiring surgery. A timetable has yet to be established for his return, but a multi-week absence is essentially a guarantee. While he's out, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) and Jared Dudley are expected to shoulder much of the burden at power forward. Hollis-Jefferson is owned in the majority of leagues, but Dudley should be available in most formats. That said, he hasn't averaged double-digit points since 2012-13 and probably represents a deep league option.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will undergo ankle surgery•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Held out of practice Sunday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out with ankle injury Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Out Wednesday for rest•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will not play in season finale•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Likely done for season•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...