Carroll (ankle) underwent surgery Tuesday and remains without a timetable for return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The injury that caused Carroll to miss last week's preseason finale was more serious than anticipated, requiring surgery. A timetable has yet to be established for his return, but a multi-week absence is essentially a guarantee. While he's out, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) and Jared Dudley are expected to shoulder much of the burden at power forward. Hollis-Jefferson is owned in the majority of leagues, but Dudley should be available in most formats. That said, he hasn't averaged double-digit points since 2012-13 and probably represents a deep league option.