Carroll (hip) will be held out of Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, Alex Labidou of BrooklyNets.com reports.

Carroll will conclude the season by missing the last four games with a strained left hip. On the year, the 31-year-old appeared in 73 games, posting averages of 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game -- all career-bests.