Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will not play in season finale
Carroll (hip) will be held out of Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, Alex Labidou of BrooklyNets.com reports.
Carroll will conclude the season by missing the last four games with a strained left hip. On the year, the 31-year-old appeared in 73 games, posting averages of 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game -- all career-bests.
