Nets' Garrett Temple: Does little in return
Temple (knee) played 20 minutes and finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal Monday in the Nets' 117-111 loss to the 76ers.
Though Temple entered the starting five in his return from a three-game absence, he'll likely be the top candidate to head to the bench if Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is cleared to play in the Nets' next contest Thursday versus the Lakers. Temple had a stretch of quality performances in December to keep him on the 12-team radar, but he's now more of a deep-league option following the recent returns of Irving and Caris LeVert from extended absences.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...