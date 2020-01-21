Nets' Garrett Temple: Does little in return

Temple (knee) played 20 minutes and finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal Monday in the Nets' 117-111 loss to the 76ers.

Though Temple entered the starting five in his return from a three-game absence, he'll likely be the top candidate to head to the bench if Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is cleared to play in the Nets' next contest Thursday versus the Lakers. Temple had a stretch of quality performances in December to keep him on the 12-team radar, but he's now more of a deep-league option following the recent returns of Irving and Caris LeVert from extended absences.