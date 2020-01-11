Nets' Garrett Temple: Questionable with knee
Temple (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.
Temple has missed two of the Nets' last five games with lingering knee soreness but will look to make his return against Atlanta. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) expected to make his return Sunday, Temple could be in for a smaller role than he is accustomed to in the Brooklyn back court.
