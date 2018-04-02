Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Out again Tuesday

Whitehead (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead is still nursing a sprained right wrist and remains without a clear timetable for a return. However, considering the young point guard hasn't seen the floor for Brooklyn since February, his absence will continue have no impact on the rotation.

