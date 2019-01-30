Isaiah Whitehead: Scores 22 points despite loss

Whitehead scored 22 points (8-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the loss Tuesday to the Blue Coats.

The guard started at small forward and wound up leading his team in scoring, but that was in large part thanks to his sheer amount of attempts, as he only connected on 33 percent of his shots. The Drive have struggled to field a full roster for much of the season, so expect Grand Rapids to rely heavily on their new forward despite his two-way status.