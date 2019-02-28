Isaiah Whitehead: Nearly leads team in scoring

Whitehead finished Wednesday's win over Santa Cruz with 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

The two-way player has played sparingly with Grand Rapids, participating in 15 games this season. In those contests, he's averaging 17.0 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds, so his totals Wednesday should come as no surprise given he received a healthy workload.