Isaiah Whitehead: Slots in at small forward

Whitehead registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in the 135-112 win Friday over Stockton.

The decision to move both White and Kalin Lucas down to the G League has created an enviable problem for Grand Rapids related to a glut of talented guards, but the team was able to maneuver around the issue Friday, bumping Whitehead to the small forward position. The end result saw the 6-foot-3 scorer tally his second-highest point total of the season.