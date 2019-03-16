Isaiah Whitehead: Slots in at small forward
Whitehead registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in the 135-112 win Friday over Stockton.
The decision to move both White and Kalin Lucas down to the G League has created an enviable problem for Grand Rapids related to a glut of talented guards, but the team was able to maneuver around the issue Friday, bumping Whitehead to the small forward position. The end result saw the 6-foot-3 scorer tally his second-highest point total of the season.
