Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Recalled from G-League

Whitehead was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Friday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead spent the week in Long Island while Brooklyn traveled to Atlanta and Mexico City. He'll now rejoin the team in Mexico City for Saturday's game against the Heat, but he is not expected to part of the rotation. Expect Whitehead to ultimately make a return to the G-League unless backcourt injuries call for him to be needed in Brooklyn.