Johnson is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, NBA freelance journalist Billy Reinhardt reports.

The Nets are resting Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related) on Wednesday, while Lonnie Walker (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) remain out, so Johnson, Armoni Brooks, Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead will all be available versus Milwaukee and could crack the rotation. Johnson has yet to appear in an NBA game this season.