Johnson (finger) was traded to the Suns on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal between Phoenix, Portland and Milwaukee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal also sends Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, Jusuf Nurkic to the Suns, and Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton to Portland.

Johnson isn't a headliner of this blockbuster deal, but he's another depth option for a top-heavy Suns team. Across 40 appearances for Portland last year, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game. Johnson is a raw prospect and likely won't carve out a substantial role to start 2023-24.