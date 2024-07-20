The Nets and Johnson agreed to terms on a multi-year contract Saturday,Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Johnson spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract and appeared in just five games with the Nets. However, the 21-year-old was excellent in the G League, averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 41 regular-season games and led the Long Island Nets to the G League finals. The 22-year-old also showed well enough in Summer League to earn a multi-year deal with the rebuilding Nets.