Johnson racked up 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to New York.

With the Nets pivoting to a rebuild early on this season, Johnson became a key rotation player down the stretch. He made 79 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 38.9 percent from the field and 77.0 percent from the line. On a per-game basis, Johnson finished outside the top 200 in nine-category formats, however.