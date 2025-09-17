The Nets waived Johnson on Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Johnson was unable to survive Brooklyn's roster crunch. The 23-year-old guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in 79 regular-season appearances (56 starts) in 2024-25, and he was on the books for only $2.35 million in 2025-26. He's likely to draw interest from around the NBA following this news.