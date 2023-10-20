Johnson recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 preseason win over the Lakers.
Johnson saw an extended role during Thursday's preseason win despite coming off the bench. However, once the regular season rolls around on Oct. 24, Johnson will likely see limited action for Phoenix's backcourt.
