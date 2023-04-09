Johnson (finger) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Johnson ended up missing the final seven games of the regular season due to a broken finger on his right hand. The second-year guard appeared in 40 games before being shut down with the injury and averaged 4.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per contest.
