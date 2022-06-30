Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant's trade request is one of the biggest in recent memory. The Nets' plan for a Big 3 of KD, James Harden and Kyrie Irving has crumbled completely before it really caught any steam. With free agency starting mere hours after Durant's formal request, the market has experienced a severe shake-up. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Phoenix and Miami are among the teams at the top of the superstar's wishlist, but Brooklyn's front office plans to do what's best for the franchise -- searching for the best possible deal for Durant, who has four years left on his contract. Durant is coming off his age 33 season, where he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 37.2 minutes. Despite coming off an Achilles injury and playing 90 regular-season games in two seasons since, there will presumably be plenty of teams lining up with major offers to bring the future Hall-of-Famer in.