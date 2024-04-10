Durant ended with 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 105-92 loss to the Clippers.

When the Suns' high scorer only manages 21 points, it's usually a bad sign. While Durant's night wasn't as bad as Devin Booker's awful result, he also experienced some trouble finding the bottom of the basket. He shot 36.3 percent from the floor, a total mimicking his result against the loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. The Suns are likely bound for the play-in bracket if they can't split the tilt against the Clippers, so Durant and Booker need to step it up.