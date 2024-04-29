Durant supplied 33 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 46 minutes during Sunday's 122-116 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With the Suns dropping Game 4, they were swept by the Timberwolves and will fall short of their hefty expectations. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant had "persistent issues" with the offense and felt as if he was relegated to the corner too often. It will be an interesting offseason for Phoenix, to put it mildly. Durant finished the regular season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.9 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.