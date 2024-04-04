Durant totaled 32 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Durant and Devin Booker scored over 30 points in the same game, which has only occurred twice this season. While Durant is averaging 27.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season, the Suns need more nights like Wednesday's performance if the Suns hope to make headway in the playoffs. It's time for the Suns to deliver on their potential, and it'll be up to Durant to shoulder his load alongside Booker and Bradley Beal.