Durant produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes in a 109-80 preseason loss to Miami.
Durant went 6-for-7 from the field in the first half, scoring 18 of his 22 points while playing 19 minutes. He added four more points in seven minutes in the third quarter before taking a seat on the bench for the rest of the game. The 34-year-old has scored 35 points in 45 preseason minutes and has made 60 percent of his field goal attempts.
