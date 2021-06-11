Durant provided 30 points (11-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 43 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 loss to the Bucks.

The Nets were down by as much as 21 points early in the game, and it was primarily due to a sluggish start for Durant. He made up for it in the second half and helped erase a Milwaukee lead, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win. The Bucks were much more effective in double-teaming Durant and succeeded in forcing the Nets to beat them from the perimeter. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, none of their key scorers shot particularly well, and it showed in the total, as the Nets posted their lowest-scoring game of the season.