Claxton produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 15 minutes Thursday in the Nets' 129-92 win over the Magic.

Claxton was once again held under 20 minutes in what was his second appearance of the season, but the 21-year-old dazzled on both ends of the court during his time on the floor. The eventual returns of Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Jeff Green (shoulder) could prevent Claxton's playing time from picking up dramatically from here, but the second-year big man could have a case for cutting into DeAndre Jordan's role as the starting center.