Claxton finished Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes.

Claxton and Bruce Brown kept the Nets in this game thanks to an excellent first half. Claxton proved to be more effective than Andre Drummond, and he made some key plays in the interior, including a commanding tip-in dunk. Claxton will continue to benefit from less attention as the Celtics defense continues to key on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.