Claxton (knee) is at least three weeks away from returning to game action, per Greg Logan of Newsday.

The second-year big man is yet to play this season while dealing with a tendinitis issue in his right knee, and Logan notes that he just recently began going through on-court workouts. From a conditioning standpoint, Claxton will likely need a few weeks to build strength and stamina in the knee before the Nets clear him to make his season debut. As a rookie, Claxton saw action in 15 games, averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 blocks in 12.5 minutes.