Nets' Nik Stauskas: Ruled out Monday
Stauskas (ankle) will not play Monday against the Raptors, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Stauskas was questionable coming in with a sprained left ankle, and he'll ultimately join DeMarre Carroll on the inactive list Monday. Down two rotation wings, the Nets will start Joe Harris, while the likes of Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert could also see boosts in minutes.
