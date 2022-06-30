Mills and the Nets agreed Thursday to a two-year, $14.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

At age 33, Mills had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2021-22 -- his first year in Brooklyn. In 29.0 minutes per game, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from distance. After Kevin Durant requested a trade earlier Thursday, it's not entirely clear what Brooklyn's roster will look like next year. However, whatever the makeup, Mills should have a significant role as a microwave scorer off the bench.