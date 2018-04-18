Acy mustered 5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 70 games played with the Nets during the 2017-18 season.

Acy's production was similar to his career stats, as he was a consistent single-digit scorer and rebounder for most games in 2017-18. The former second-round pick did though pour in a season-high 21 points on Apr. 7 at Chicago. Acy is set to become a free agent this July.