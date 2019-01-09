Acy made his Suns debut in the team's 115-111 win over the Kings on Tuesday, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four fouls in eight minutes.

Given that Acy had just signed a 10-day contract with the Suns on Monday, it was somewhat surprising that he was included in the rotation right away, with the forward even logging run in a competitive fourth quarter. Acy made no statistical impact during his time on the court, however, and could see his minutes dry up entirely once the Phoenix roster is at full strength when Devin Booker (back) returns to action.