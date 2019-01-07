Suns' Quincy Acy: Officially signed
Acy has officially signed with the Suns on Monday.
It was reported earlier that Acy was expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Suns and it's now official. Phoenix has been looking to add frontcourt depth and/or veteran leadership and Acy fits the mold perfectly. If the former Baylor forward performs well during the next 10 days, there's a good chance Phoenix will sign him for the rest of the season.
