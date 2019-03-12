Acy agreed Saturday with the G League's Texas Legends on a buyout of his contract, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

Acy had rejoined the Legends after his 10-day contract with the Suns expired in late January. There haven't been any reports suggesting Acy is in line to sign with another NBA team, so he'll presumably sit out the remainder of the season or pursue opportunities overseas.

More News
Our Latest Stories