Acy accumulated eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three blocks, and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Acy matched his career high in blocks while filling up the stat sheet and earning double-digit minutes for the first time through seven appearances this season. The 28-year-old forward is probably only worth targeting in the deepest formats or as a dart throw in daily leagues.