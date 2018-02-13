Acy will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Clippers.

With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) out the last few weeks, the Nets have occasionally changed up their lineup depending on the opposing matchup. After going small the last three outings, they'll go back to a bigger lineup that features DeMarre Carroll, Acy and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt which sends Joe Harris back to a bench role. Acy logged a whopping 40 minutes Saturday against the Pelicans and while it may not be wise to expect that sort of workload, he still should see added minutes over the last few games prior to the All-Star break with Hollis-Jefferson still out.