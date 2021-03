Perry mustered 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, a block and an assist across 33 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Blue.

Perry has scored at least 15 points in all but one game this season and also mustered his fifth double-double of the campaign, so he bounced back after a couple of below-average performances -- at least by his standards. Perry remains one of the most productive players for Long Island this season and is averaging 18.4 points with 8.7 rebounds per game.