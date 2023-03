Perry logged 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 win over the Mad Ants.

Although Perry came off the bench Thursday, he came within one rebound of a double-double in the narrow victory. He's scored in double figures in each of his first two appearances with his new team.