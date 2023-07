Perry registered 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 overtime Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Perry led the Warriors in rebounds and point differential (plus-19) in Wednesday's win. While Perry spent most of last season in the G League, he will attempt to make the Warrior's regular-season roster.