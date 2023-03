Perry logged 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Charge.

Perry came off the bench once again during Friday's loss, but he matched his fourth-highest scoring total of the season in the final game of the year. Over seven appearances with Motor City this season, he averaged 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.