Perry was traded from the G League's Raptors 905 to the Windy City Bulls on Friday in exchange for RJ Nembhard, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Perry hasn't yet appeared in the NBA this year but will be on the move in the G League after appearing in 17 regular-season games for the 905. He's averaging 21.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.0 minutes per game this season.