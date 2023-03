Perry (illness) compiled 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to Long Island.

Perry missed Motor City's last game due to an illness but was back in action Tuesday following a brief absence. He wasn't particularly efficient from the floor against Long Island but managed to contribute in several areas.