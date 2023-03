Perry totaled 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over Westchester.

Although Perry saw his lowest minutes total of the season Saturday, he was efficient from the floor and finished second among Motor City's bench players in scoring. He's posted double-digit scoring totals in every appearance this season but hasn't been as reliable in rebounds or assists.