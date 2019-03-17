Nets' Shabazz Napier: Absent from Sunday's injury report
Napier (hamstring) was not listed on the injury report prior to Sundya's game against the Clippers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Napier missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, however he no longer appears on the injury report and is set to return. He'll return to his usual role of reserve guard.
