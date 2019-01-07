Napier scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and accrued three rebounds along with three assists and a steal across 27 minutes Sunday against Chicago.

Napier appears to have been bumped up within Brooklyn's rotation of late, logging 23 or more minute in each of his previous four contests. During that brief stretch, he's averaging 18.0 points, 3.0 boards and 4.5 dimes, impressive numbers for a reserve. It remains unclear if Napier will remain in a key role off the bench, although the Nets have experienced success since he's taken on a larger workload, going 3-0 to begin 2019.