Nets' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday vs. OKC
Napier is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder due to a hamstring injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
There's nothing indicating Napier is dealing with a serious issue, but he'll sit out Wednesday's matchup. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Jazz. That said, his role has been reduced significantly since the return of Spencer Dinwiddie.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.